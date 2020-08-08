Alexander Jose TorresAlexander Jose Torres, 29, a lifelong Florida resident passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Monday, August 3, 2020. He was born August 26, 1990 in Cape Coral, FL.Alex was born at Cape Coral Hospital in Cape Coral, Fl. He attended Bishop Verot High School, where he was an honor roll student. He was notably known for his big, bright perfect smile. He was always loyal and loving to his family and friends. Alex was a stand-up man that never went back on his word. It is without a doubt that he will be missed deeply by anyone that encountered him in his 29 years of life.Alex is survived by his loving parents, Nancy Hinks and her husband, Donald E. Hinks of Cape Coral, FL and Hugo Torres of Colombia; four brother and sisters, Hugo Torres of Cape Coral, FL, Jennifer Torres of Cape Coral, FL, Donnie Hinks of Cape Coral, FL and Mia Hinks of Cape Coral, FL; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 3:00 - 5:00 PM, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33907. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 6:00 PM, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 5632 Sunrise Drive, Fort Myers, FL.Anyone attending the services for Alex, the funeral home and church follow the strict guidelines ordered by the CDC regarding the COVID-19 Pandemic and will require a mask to be worn and all people entering the funeral home and church will have their temperatures taken prior to coming inside. Everyone is asked to keep to the social distancing guidelines as well.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers, FL (239) 936-0555.