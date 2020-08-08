1/1
Alexander Jose Torres
1990 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alexander's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alexander Jose Torres

Alexander Jose Torres, 29, a lifelong Florida resident passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Monday, August 3, 2020. He was born August 26, 1990 in Cape Coral, FL.

Alex was born at Cape Coral Hospital in Cape Coral, Fl. He attended Bishop Verot High School, where he was an honor roll student. He was notably known for his big, bright perfect smile. He was always loyal and loving to his family and friends. Alex was a stand-up man that never went back on his word. It is without a doubt that he will be missed deeply by anyone that encountered him in his 29 years of life.

Alex is survived by his loving parents, Nancy Hinks and her husband, Donald E. Hinks of Cape Coral, FL and Hugo Torres of Colombia; four brother and sisters, Hugo Torres of Cape Coral, FL, Jennifer Torres of Cape Coral, FL, Donnie Hinks of Cape Coral, FL and Mia Hinks of Cape Coral, FL; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 3:00 - 5:00 PM, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33907. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 6:00 PM, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 5632 Sunrise Drive, Fort Myers, FL.

Anyone attending the services for Alex, the funeral home and church follow the strict guidelines ordered by the CDC regarding the COVID-19 Pandemic and will require a mask to be worn and all people entering the funeral home and church will have their temperatures taken prior to coming inside. Everyone is asked to keep to the social distancing guidelines as well.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers, FL (239) 936-0555.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Press from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-0555
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved