Alfred J. StashisFort Myers - Alfred J. Stashis, age 90, of Fort Myers, FL died on November 11, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Philadelphia, PA the son of Lithuanian immigrants, he was educated in the local parish school and at West Catholic High School for Boys. He enrolled at the West Chester University, where he played football, studied education, and earned his teaching degree.A highlight of his athletic career was his selection to play in the 1957 Hula Bowl.After graduation from college, he entered the United States Marine Corps and served as an officer both domestically and overseas. Upon his discharge from active duty, he continued his service as an officer for several years in the Marine Corps Reserves.He spent several enjoyable summers as a lifeguard on the beaches of Wildwood, NJ.He pursued graduate studies and earned his Master of Education degree from the Penn State University. He served for many years as a high school teacher, coach and administrator in southern New Jersey, primarily at Cherry Hill High School West in Cherry Hill and at Cherokee High School in Marlton.He retired to Fort Myers in the mid-1990's, where he volunteered in the local hospital and was an active member of his parish at St. Therese. He made many friends at his home in Pine Lakes and later Calusa Harbor.He was preceded in death by his parents, Xavier and Teklie Stashis; his sister, Genevieve Stashis; and former spouse, Suzanne Bell Stashis.Alfred is survived by his two sons, Alfred J. Stashis, Jr. (Joy A. White) and Timothy J. Stashis (Lori Boettger); as well as his two granddaughters, Avery C. White Stashis and Grace E. White Stashis.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral and burial will be private.Donations in Al's memory may be made to St. Therese Catholic Church, North Fort Myers, or to the St. Matthew's House, Naples.Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements, 1589 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33907. (239) 336-4847