1/1
Alfred J. Stashis
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alfred J. Stashis

Fort Myers - Alfred J. Stashis, age 90, of Fort Myers, FL died on November 11, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Philadelphia, PA the son of Lithuanian immigrants, he was educated in the local parish school and at West Catholic High School for Boys. He enrolled at the West Chester University, where he played football, studied education, and earned his teaching degree.

A highlight of his athletic career was his selection to play in the 1957 Hula Bowl.

After graduation from college, he entered the United States Marine Corps and served as an officer both domestically and overseas. Upon his discharge from active duty, he continued his service as an officer for several years in the Marine Corps Reserves.

He spent several enjoyable summers as a lifeguard on the beaches of Wildwood, NJ.

He pursued graduate studies and earned his Master of Education degree from the Penn State University. He served for many years as a high school teacher, coach and administrator in southern New Jersey, primarily at Cherry Hill High School West in Cherry Hill and at Cherokee High School in Marlton.

He retired to Fort Myers in the mid-1990's, where he volunteered in the local hospital and was an active member of his parish at St. Therese. He made many friends at his home in Pine Lakes and later Calusa Harbor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Xavier and Teklie Stashis; his sister, Genevieve Stashis; and former spouse, Suzanne Bell Stashis.

Alfred is survived by his two sons, Alfred J. Stashis, Jr. (Joy A. White) and Timothy J. Stashis (Lori Boettger); as well as his two granddaughters, Avery C. White Stashis and Grace E. White Stashis.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral and burial will be private.

Donations in Al's memory may be made to St. Therese Catholic Church, North Fort Myers, or to the St. Matthew's House, Naples.

Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements, 1589 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33907. (239) 336-4847








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Press from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-0555
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved