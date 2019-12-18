|
|
Alice Houlihan Macready
Fort Myers - Alice Houlihan Macready was born to Patrick and Ellen (McDonnell) Houlihan on February 19, 1918, in Chicago, Illinois, and died on December 16, 2019, in Fort Myers FL. She was preceded in death by her parents, her seven siblings: Raymond Houlihan (Buelah), Harry Houlihan (Ellen), Marion Houlihan Pegau (Wayne), Rose Houlihan, Arthur Houlihan (Mildred), Ethel Houlihan Campbell, and George Houlihan (Helen), and her husband, Arch Macready. She is survived by her daughter Patricia Macready Wiggenhorn, son-in-law, Arthur William (Bill) Wiggenhorn, grandson, Michael Wiggenhorn, granddaughter-in-law, Elizabeth Mauro Wiggenhorn, great-grandchildren Angelica Mauro-Martin, Connor Wiggenhorn, Ryan Wiggenhorn, and Tyler Wiggenhorn, and many nieces and nephews.
Alice graduated from Chicago Teacher's College in 1942. Following graduation she taught Morse Code at Scott Field Air Force Base in Belleville, Illinois from 1942-1945. It was there that she met her husband. They married in Chicago on January 6, 1945. Alice went on to teach school in Chicago, Illinois for 32 years as a classroom teacher, a bedside teacher in the burn unit at Cook County Hospital, and as a special education teacher.
In September of 1978, Alice and Arch moved to Fort Myers, FL. From 1978 on she was an active member of several Fort Myers organizations, including: Alpha Delta Kappa teacher's sorority, Continental Women's Club, Docent at Edison Community College museum, volunteer at Cypress High School office, Myerlee Country Club, and the University Women's Club.
Services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church at 10: 30 a.m. ,12171 Iona Rd, Fort Myers. Memorial contributions are encouraged to Hope Healthcare in appreciation for the loving care they provided to Alice at the end of her life.
Published in The News-Press from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019