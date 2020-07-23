Allen Schwartz
Fort Myers - Allen Schwartz, 74, a resident of Fort Myers, FL for the past 17 years, formerly of Granite City, IL, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at his home in Fort Myers. He was born August 16, 1945 in New York, NY to Moe and Yolanda Schwartz.
Allen was a union plumber for NYC Local #2 and plumbing/maintenance for the Charles Melvin Price Support Center in Granite City, IL and military housing in St. Louis, MO before retiring to Fort Myers in 2003 to be close to family. He was a real handyman and loved doing home repair and plumbing installation. Allen also enjoyed coaching Little League baseball for his kids. In his retirement, he enjoyed the ocean, warm weather, good friends, and caring for his dog Cocoa. Allen was a character and beloved friend to those who knew him. He was also a man of faith.
He is survived by his daughter, Madeline, two sons, Allen and Jeff, five grandchildren, and close family friends, Lucy Rivera and Susan Ruble of Fort Myers.
Allen was preceded in death by his father, mother, three brothers, and one sister.
No formal services are planned at this time.
