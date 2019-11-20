|
Alli Danielle Brett
Fort Myers - Alli D. Brett, age 35, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of November 18, 2019 at Hope Hospice, HealthPark Florida, after a 2 year battle with acute myeloid leukemia. Born March 26, 1984 in Fort Myers, Alli attended St. Michael's Lutheran School and graduated from Fort Myers High School in 2002. Following 2 years at Santa Fe Community College in Gainesville, FL, Alli enrolled at the University of South Florida in Tampa, where she obtained a B.A. Degree. Alli subsequently returned to school at Miami Dade College to fulfill her lifelong dream of becoming a Registered Nurse, where she received her ASN Degree in 2015. Only 2 years into her new healthcare career, Alli was stricken with the cancer that eventually took her young life. Alli loved her many friends who traveled from all over the US to rally around her, both during her lengthy stays at Moffitt Cancer Center and in Ft Myers preceding her death. Alli touched many lives along her journey, and possessed an indomitable spirit that was imparted to all who knew her. Alli will be missed dearly by her family and by her loving partner, Tommy Duncan of Ft Lauderdale.
Alli is survived by her father, Jay A. Brett, and her stepmother, Kimby H. Brett of Ft Myers; her sister, Katie (Kaui) Rodriguez; her brother, Brian Brett; her step-brothers, Blake Hampton and Grant Hampton; her nephews, Owen Rodriguez and Jake Rodriguez; her niece, Annabelle Rodriguez; and by several beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as her birth mother, Susan Marsh.
A "Celebration of Life" in Alli's honor will take place on Sunday November 24th from 2:00 PM through 5:00 PM at the Blue Coyote Supper Club, 9854 Caloosa Yacht & Racquet Club Drive, Ft Myers, FL. For those who wish to donate in Alli's name, a nursing scholarship to provide tuition at local universities for aspiring nursing students has been established at The Southwest Florida Community Foundation. The link is http://bit.ly/AlliBrett.
Published in The News-Press from Nov. 20 to Nov. 23, 2019