Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-0555
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Alva "Al" R. Jones, Jr.

Fort Myers - Alva "Al" R. Jones, Jr., 90, a longtime resident of Fort Myers, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at home. He was born in Portsmouth, OH on August 24, 1928. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Carolyn June Jones and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was a Veteran of the Korean War and served his country proudly. He was a 33rd Degree Mason for 54 years, as well as a member of the Shriners, Eastern Star and Scottish Rite.

Graveside Masonic Memorial Rites will be conducted by Tropical Lodge, #56, F. & A.M. at 10:00 AM, Friday, March 8, 2019.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33907, 239-936-0555.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Eastern Star, P.O. Box 95, Fort Myers, FL 33902 or Tropical Lodge, #56, 10868 Metro Parkway, Fort Myers, FL 33966.

Online condolences may be offered at: www.fortmyersmemorial.com.
Published in The News-Press on Mar. 7, 2019
