Alverta Roach
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
More Obituaries for Alverta Roach
Alverta Verona Roach


1936 - 2019
Alverta Verona Roach Obituary
Alverta Verona Roach

Carrollton, OH - Alverta Verona Roach, age 83 of Cape Coral, passed away at Centreville Village, Carrollton Ohio on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Alverta had lived in Fort Myers area for many years. She and her husband, Edward Roach who preceded her in death in 2012, were co-owners of the SW Truck Caps.

Alverta is survived by a daughter Lorrie (Scott) Reaves; a sister, Athnee Pearson; a brother Melvin Cole; 4 grandchildren: Celina Rodriguez, Elizabeth (Brett) Andringa, Michael (Sara) Kay, and Garrett (Paulette) Reaves; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home, 434 West Main Street, Malvern, OH, on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 3:00 PM. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery, Minerva OH.

Friends may express condolences at our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Press on Aug. 15, 2019
