Amy Dye Kiesling


1915 - 2019
Amy Dye Kiesling Obituary
Amy Dye Kiesling

Fort Myers - Amy Dye Kiesling, 104 of Fort Myers, FL passed away on October 30, 2019. She was born on January 15, 1915 in Muncie, Indiana. She is survived by her son James Dye, two grandchildren D.J. Dye and Jody Jones she also leaves many great and great- great grandchildren and her caregiver Barbara Damrill. She was preceded in death by her first husband Joseph Dye and her second husband George Kiesling.

Amy was an avid golfer, past President of Ball State University Alumni Association, she was involved with the Tri Kappa Sorority, as well as a member of the Continental Ladies Club.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Cypress Lake United Methodist Church, 8570 Cypress Lake Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33919 at 1:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hope Healthcare Services, 9470 Health Park Circle ,Fort Myers FL 33908
Published in The News-Press from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
