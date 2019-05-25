|
Andre "Andy" Chambre
Fort Myers Beach - Andre "Andy" Chambre, 81, of Fort Myers Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully from a sudden illness surrounded by his family on Wednesday, May 15th. The son of the late Jean and Renee (De Roux) Chambre, Andy was born on January 26, 1938 in Mahwah, New Jersey. He is predeceased by his son, Mark Chambre.
He leaves behind his loving wife and lifelong partner of more than 60 years, Diane (Kulczyk) Chambre; a son, Paul Chambre and his wife, Christine (Vinton) of Fort Myers, Florida; three daughters, Denise Chambre and her husband, Richard Rowe of Fort Myers, Florida, Linda Gogan and her husband, Donald of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Michele Burns and her husband, Robert of Fort Myers, Florida; two brothers, Jacques Chambre and Robert Chambre; a sister, Marie Mercier; and beloved ten grandchildren, Lauren and Matthew Gogan, James, Joshua, and Jack Rowe, Ryan, Michael, and Emerson Chambre, and Robert and Sarah Burns.
Andy received degrees from Assumption College and Boston University. He raised his family in Worcester, Massachusetts, and later moved to Fort Myers, Florida. There he founded Air Science, an industrial manufacturing company he ran for almost thirty five years. Andy (Pepe to his family) was a wonderful and successful man of strong moral character and Christian faith. He was happiest when spending time with his family, both one-on-one providing guidance and advice as the Family Patriarch, and at all our family gatherings, Holidays and events including the annual family cruise which he enthusiastically organized.
Published in The News-Press on May 25, 2019