1/1
Andrea Stramel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrea's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrea Stramel

Cape Coral - Andrea Stramel, 80, a resident of Lee County for the past 50 years, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 in Cape Coral, FL. She was born November 10, 1939 in Chicago, IL to William and Theresa Schiffmann, now deceased.

She enjoyed meeting people, traveling, playing Bingo and spending time with her family.

She is survived by two loving children, Mark Stramel (Diane) of Cape Coral, and Donna Stramel of North Fort Myers, FL; sister, Carol Mazure of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren, Danielle Stramel, Lindsay Stramel, Crystal Tormala, Ben Stramel and Billy Stramel (Kayla); great grandson, Jakob Stramel; as well as nieces and nephews.

Andrea was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Stramel; two children, Steven Stramel and Kathleen Stramel; as well as her sister Alice Schiffmann.

No formal services are planned at this time.

Memorial Contributions in memory of Andrea Stramel are suggested to Hope Hospice or a charity of your choice.

Friends are invited to send condolences via the on-line guest book which can be found at www.MullinsMemorial.com.

Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
1056 NE 7th Terrace
Cape Coral, FL 33909
(239) 242-0909
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved