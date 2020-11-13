Andrea Stramel
Cape Coral - Andrea Stramel, 80, a resident of Lee County for the past 50 years, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 in Cape Coral, FL. She was born November 10, 1939 in Chicago, IL to William and Theresa Schiffmann, now deceased.
She enjoyed meeting people, traveling, playing Bingo and spending time with her family.
She is survived by two loving children, Mark Stramel (Diane) of Cape Coral, and Donna Stramel of North Fort Myers, FL; sister, Carol Mazure of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren, Danielle Stramel, Lindsay Stramel, Crystal Tormala, Ben Stramel and Billy Stramel (Kayla); great grandson, Jakob Stramel; as well as nieces and nephews.
Andrea was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Stramel; two children, Steven Stramel and Kathleen Stramel; as well as her sister Alice Schiffmann.
No formal services are planned at this time.
Memorial Contributions in memory of Andrea Stramel are suggested to Hope Hospice or a charity of your choice
.
Friends are invited to send condolences via the on-line guest book which can be found at www.MullinsMemorial.com
.
Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.