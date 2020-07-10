Andrew Michael Shipley



Cape Coral - Andrew Michael Shipley, of Cape Coral FL, passed into eternity with Jesus Christ his Savior unexpectedly on July 2nd, 2020 from an undiagnosed illness in central Indiana, at the age of 39.



Drew was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on December 3rd, 1980 to Steven F. & Hally C. Shipley. He married Jessica Joann Hackler on October 27th, 2012.



He moved to Fort Myers, FL in 1990 when his father became pastor of Grace Brethren Church of Fort Myers, now Villas Grace Church. Drew graduated from Cypress Lake H.S. in 1999. He attended Word of Life Bible Institute, NY, and Grace College. He was most recently employed at i2 Visual, Inc.



Drew is survived by his loving wife of nearly eight years, Jessica Joann Shipley, & her three daughters, Charis, Chaylen & Emerie Garcia; parents Steven & Hally Shipley, of Fort Myers, FL; older brother Adam Shipley & family of Cape Coral, FL; older sister Summer (Shipley) Avey & family, of Winona Lake, IN; younger brother Jonathan Shipley & family, of Warsaw, IN; extensive in-law Hackler family; as well as numerous close family members & friends.



A Celebration of Life service will take place on Saturday, July 25th at 2 pm at Villas Grace Church, 2141 Crystal Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33907, reception to follow.









