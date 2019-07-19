|
Memorial For
Angela Thresher Tresenriter
01/13/1973 - 07/19/2017
Angela - honey we are still here and we are still missing you. I guess we will always, the boys are also. They talk of you often and we go looking through the pictures you put in so many albums. Our hearts are broken, you'll never be forgotten. It's been two long years, July 19, 2017. You're always engraved in our hearts forever. We love you and miss you so.
Mom, Dad, Tyler, Trysten, Trey and Jeff.
Published in The News-Press on July 19, 2019