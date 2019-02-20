Resources
Fort Myers - 98, was called home by our Heavenly Father on February 2, 2019. A loving mother and grandmother, Ann is survived by her two daughters, Elaine Swats and Diane Wall and daughter-in-law Adriana Dold, as well as her adored grandchildren, Todd Alvarez, Paige Hunt, James Dold, Courtney McQuestion, Tad O'Donnell, and Sean O'Donnell. Awaiting her in heaven are her beloved daughter Patty Alvarez, her son Jimmy Dold, and her grandson Jason Wall. Ann was one of nine children, and leaves behind her brother Joe Keefe, and sister Cecelia Koehm. Full of love, Ann brought beauty and grace to everything she did, and everyone she knew. She will be missed immeasurably by those of us blessed with the fortune of having known and loved her.
Published in The News-Press on Feb. 20, 2019
