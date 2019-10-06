|
Ann E. Stewart
Fort Myers - Ann E. Stewart, age 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 30, 2019 in Fort Myers, Florida. She was born in Ottawa, Canada to Josephine (Cavill) and Richard G. Hodgkinson.
Ann is survived by her loving daughters, Patricia Bond Stewart of Riverview and Barbara Stevens (Craig) of Fort Myers; grandchildren, Ryan and Julia Stevens; sister, Nora Vargo of Ottawa; as well as several nieces and nephews across Canada.
Ann was preceded in death by husbands, Ralph F. Bond and James A. Stewart; her mother and father; her sister, Helen McGahey and brothers, Gilbert, Ronald and Arthur Hodgkinson.
Ann loved spending time with her family and friends, a wonderful game of Mah Jongg, and all animals. Ann will be remembered for her kindness and compassion for others throughout her life, including her years of volunteerism and as a senior companion/hospice caregiver.
Internment will be held in Canada at a later date.
Memorial contributions in memory of Ann can be made to an animal rescue organization of your choice.
