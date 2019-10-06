Services
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann E. Stewart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann E. Stewart Obituary
Ann E. Stewart

Fort Myers - Ann E. Stewart, age 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 30, 2019 in Fort Myers, Florida. She was born in Ottawa, Canada to Josephine (Cavill) and Richard G. Hodgkinson.

Ann is survived by her loving daughters, Patricia Bond Stewart of Riverview and Barbara Stevens (Craig) of Fort Myers; grandchildren, Ryan and Julia Stevens; sister, Nora Vargo of Ottawa; as well as several nieces and nephews across Canada.

Ann was preceded in death by husbands, Ralph F. Bond and James A. Stewart; her mother and father; her sister, Helen McGahey and brothers, Gilbert, Ronald and Arthur Hodgkinson.

Ann loved spending time with her family and friends, a wonderful game of Mah Jongg, and all animals. Ann will be remembered for her kindness and compassion for others throughout her life, including her years of volunteerism and as a senior companion/hospice caregiver.

Internment will be held in Canada at a later date.

Memorial contributions in memory of Ann can be made to an animal rescue organization of your choice.

To sign her guest register or to leave online condolences please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.

Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home Family Owned and Operated Since 1978
Published in The News-Press on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now