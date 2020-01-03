|
Ann Fairbairn
Ann Fairbairn, 89, died Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Calusa Harbor in Fort Myers, Florida.
She was Married to Lewis Howard Fairbairn from 1955 until his death in 2016. She leaves son Thomas Fairbairn and wife Kate (Raudonis) Fairbairn; son Edward Fairbairn and wife Mary (George) Fairbairn and two grandchildren.
Born Antje Dortwegt in Delft, The Netherlands, daughter of Antoon and Wilhelmina Dortwegt, she survived the Nazi occupation in World War II and emigrated to the Chicago Area in 1951, living in Chicago and Homewood, Illinois until 1998 when she moved to her residence in North Fort Myers.
Mrs. Fairbairn worked in the Chicago public schools as a teacher aide from 1969 until retirement in 1992. She earned a bachelor's degree from Chicago State University in 1985.
Mrs. Fairbairn was an active member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, in Fort Myers, Florida. She had a love for German shepherds, her church, bridge club and friends at the Schooner Bay condominium. She knitted many prayer shawls and enjoyed her time at the Schooner Bay pool and watching the sun set and rise from her river front balcony.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for Convent Presbyterian Church, 2439 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33901 or Hope Hospice (hopehcs.org/donate/).
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020