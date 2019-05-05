|
|
ANN MARIE DEROSE
Fort Myers, FL - Ann Marie DeRose was born in Cliffside, NJ on July 8,1931 to Jimmy and Katie (Locatena) Contessa. She entered the gates of Heaven on April 14, 2019. She lived in NJ prior to moving to Miami in 1955, then Sanibel, followed by Fort Myers before spending her last several years in Naples.
Ann was a devoted and loving daughter, sister, mother, aunt, granddaughter, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed putting a feast on the table whenever anyone would stop in and always willing to put another plate on the table for anyone needing a meal. She loved to read and had a green thumb, spending many hours doing both. Ann had attended nurses training in New York but moved to Miami before completing her studies. Several years after the birth of her fourth child, she returned to the University of Miami graduating CUM LAUDE with a Bachelor's of Education and went on to earn her Master's Degree from University of South Florida. She taught History and Social Studies for many years before she helped start LAMP, where she was Principal for 19 years overcoming many obstacles. She was greatly loved and admired by her colleagues, staff and students.
Ann was predeceased by her loving husband of 62 years, Dominick, her parents, son-in-law (Ross), and many other loved relatives. She is survived by her children Dianne Worthy of Vermont, Dominick (Karen) of Texas, Marianne (Michael) of Fort Myers, Matthew (Anne) of Naples, and grandchildren Durwood, Tonya, Katie, Joey, Chelsea, Domenic, Demi, great grandson Davin. Also survived by her sisters Elaine Haroldson, Ellie (Frank) Mauro, and Gracie (Joe) Sudano.
Her family would like to express their appreciation and love to the staff of Barrington Terrance of Naples, Avow Hospice, friends and people who devoted their time, talents, and love to making Ann's final days easier. Ann will be greatly missed.
Arrangements are being handled by Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park. A Celebration of life will be held May 11, 2019 at Faith United Methodist Church, 15690 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers, Florida, 10:00 am. Donation can be made to Avow Hospice of Naples or a .
Ann's words of wisdom: Do the right thing and the right things will happen.
Published in The News-Press on May 5, 2019