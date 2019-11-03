|
Ann Marie (McCluskey) Dzierzanowski
Fort Myers - Ann Marie (McCluskey) Dzierzanowski, of Fort Myers, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on August 3, 2019 at the age of 85. Ann was born in 1934 in Lynn, Massachusetts.
Beloved wife of Chester Francis Dzierzanowski Jr. for 39 years. Loving mother of James (Mary) Dzierzanowski, Kenneth Dzierzanowski, and Lynn (Philip) DeNyse; the cherished grandmother of Jenna Dispenza, Sean Dzierzanowski, Elizabeth McKinney, John, Christopher, Emily and Andrew DeNyse; the dear sister of Margaret McArdle of Arlington, Virginia, and the late John McCluskey.
Services were held in August and handled by the Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home in Lynn, MA. To share an online condolence please visit www.cuffemcginn.com
Published in The News-Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019