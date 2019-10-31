|
Anna Fleischer born June 7, 1926 in Yugoslavia, passed away on October 27th, 2019. She enjoyed dancing at the German club and spending time with her family.
Anna survived by her son Albert, daughter Evelyn, 5 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.
Memorial Service is November 16th at 11:00 am at St. Ignatius Church in Tarpon Springs, FL. She will be laid to rest at Lakewood Park Cemetery in Rocky River, Ohio next to her husband Michael.
Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation in her name to the Cancer Research Institute. www.CancerResearch.org. Moss Feaster Funeral Home, Dunedin, Florida.
Published in The News-Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019