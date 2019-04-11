Services
Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services - Lehigh Acres
2701 Lee Blvd.
Lehigh Acres, FL 33971
239-368-7080
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Raphael Catholic Church
2514 Lee Blvd
Lehigh Acres, FL
Anna Mary Doidge Obituary
Anna Mary Doidge

Lehigh Acres - Anna M. Doidge, 88, of Lehigh Acres passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Miami, FL. Anna leaves behind her loving husband of 62 years, Harold (Whitey) Doidge, son John (Teresa), daughter Mary Rosenberg (Ron), 5 grandchildren, 6 great grand children and one great great granddaughter. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 6-8 PM at Gendron Funeral Home, 2701 Lee Blvd., Lehigh Acres. Mass will be held Saturday April 13,2019 at 11 AM at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 2514 Lee Blvd., Lehigh Acres. Her burial will take place following the mass at Lee Memorial Park, 12777 St Rd. 82, Ft. Myers where the family will gather to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Cancer Link at: uom.convio.net/goto/AnnaMaryDoidge or

donatenow.heart.org /AnnaDoidge
Published in The News-Press on Apr. 11, 2019
