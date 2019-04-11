|
Anna Mary Doidge
Lehigh Acres - Anna M. Doidge, 88, of Lehigh Acres passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Miami, FL. Anna leaves behind her loving husband of 62 years, Harold (Whitey) Doidge, son John (Teresa), daughter Mary Rosenberg (Ron), 5 grandchildren, 6 great grand children and one great great granddaughter. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 6-8 PM at Gendron Funeral Home, 2701 Lee Blvd., Lehigh Acres. Mass will be held Saturday April 13,2019 at 11 AM at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 2514 Lee Blvd., Lehigh Acres. Her burial will take place following the mass at Lee Memorial Park, 12777 St Rd. 82, Ft. Myers where the family will gather to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Cancer Link at: uom.convio.net/goto/AnnaMaryDoidge or
donatenow.heart.org /AnnaDoidge
Published in The News-Press on Apr. 11, 2019