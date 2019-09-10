Services
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
13932 Palm Beach Blvd
Fort Myers, FL 33905-2100
239-694-6444
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
13932 Palm Beach Blvd
Fort Myers, FL 33905-2100
1929 - 2019
Anna Rose Leacock Obituary
Anna Rose Leacock

Fort Myers - Anna Rose Leacock age 90 passed away at Hope Hospice Lehigh Acres on Friday, September 6, 2019.

Daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Zahrobsky of Delmont, Pa. Anna graduated from Westmoreland Hospital School of Nursing in Greensburg, Pa in 1950. Also worked at Cincinnati General Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. She volunteered as a nurse in Lehigh Acres, Florida and was a board member of Meals on Wheels for over twenty years.

Surviving are her husband of 67 years; Charles E. Leacock of Fort Myers, FL,, son; Edward Leacock and wife Lorraine of Herndon, VA, Thomas Leacock and wife Kathryn of Alva, FL, granddaughter; Kristen Spaulding and husband Brian of Campbell, NY, nephew; Denny Zahrobsky and wife Linda of Altoona, PA step grandchildren; Jason Maggard and wife Ashley of NY, NY, Jennifer Johnson of Stafford, VA, Jillian Gann and husband Matthew of Buffalo, NY, great grandchildren; Brice Harris, Brayden Spaulding, Brianne Spaulding of Campbell, NY, step great grandchildren; Paul Lynch and Ezra Johnson of Stafford, VA, Penelope Gann of Buffalo, NY.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents, sister; Helen Zahrobsky, brothers; Clarence Zahrobsky, Joseph Zahrobsky of Delmont, PA.

Funeral services celebrating Anna's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Fort Myers. Burial will be in Sarasota National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.

Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Fort Myers.
Published in The News-Press on Sept. 10, 2019
