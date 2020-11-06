Anne Marie Dupre Palmer



Anne Marie Dupre Palmer, age 90, passed away peacefully at home, with family at her side, in the city of Cape Coral Florida on October 27th, 2020. Anne had been experiencing late stage dementia and ultimately succumbed to the disease.



Anne was born in southwestern France in the ancient town of Salies-de-Béarn at the foothills of the Pyrenees mountains. Her father, Charles Dupre was a chef specializing in sauces and her mother Rose was a homemaker. Her early childhood included surviving through the German Nazi invasion and subsequent occupation of her hometown, and then its liberation by the Allied Forces.



Post World War II, times were lean in France and at the age of 15 her family decided to move to the port city of Bordeaux in search of better opportunities. Anne was the youngest of three children. She had a sister nine years her elder, Rachelle Dupre, and a brother, Jean Dupre a French Army paratrooper who lost his life during the Algerian war of '54 - '62.



Despite difficult times Anne excelled in school and was considered very athletic among her friends. After graduating high school, she attended a French technical college and graduated with the U.S. equivalent of a two-year degree in business administration which served her well in later years.



In 1957, while working for a French import/export business in Tangier Morocco, Anne met her husband to be, Kaye Palmer, an American engineer on assignment for the U.S. Defense Department. Though she was not yet fluent in English and he knew very little French, from that time on they soon became inseparable.



Anne and Kaye married in January of 1960 and had a son in 1961. Anne took formal English language classes, became an American citizen, and for the following 12 years, lived and traveled throughout Europe and the Middle East with Kaye by her side, amassing many storied adventures with newfound friends of many nationalities.



Beginning in 1973, Anne and family returned to the United States where Kaye secured a position with the U.S. Army at Fort Monroe Virginia. In the 1980's Anne was offered a support position as an aid working for France's NATO's representative in the United States, a General in the French army. Since Anne loved her new and old countries, and French-American cultural exchange which was one of her passions, this was work that brought her much joy and she recounted often.



Anne and Kaye began their retirement in 1988 and with the recommendation of good friends Marilyn and Tony Stout, they moved to Cape Coral, Florida. Anne soon after got introduced to the city's Cultural Park Theater and quickly became a fan of live acting performances. After meeting actors and learning about the craft of producing plays, she became directly involved with the theater and by the mid 1990's found herself in the role of director and producer -at the city's theater and at other venues with her company The Sand Flea Players. That began her long string of popular and successful, predominantly comedic theater productions where she brought much joy to hundreds in the community and made many lasting friendships in the process.



2003 was a year of sorrow as well as the start of happiness for Anne. Her beloved husband Kaye died suddenly at the age of 82. Her grief was one that lasted until the end. But there were to be many uplifting events to come --her son got married to a wonderful woman, she became a grandmother of two beautiful children. She also returned to her two hometowns in France twice for month-long periods where she reconnected with many in her family which she had not seen since childhood. All told, these provided her a final good measure of contentment and happiness.



Anne is survived by her son, Kip Palmer, daughter-in-law Lynn Michelle Palmer, grandchildren Tristan Palmer and Devyn Palmer, brother in-law Marcel Ferrer, and niece Helene (Bijou) Ferrer Fischer. She was predeceased by her husband Kaye Palmer, her father Jean-Baptiste "Charles" Dupre, her mother Rose Lacau Dupre, her sister Rachelle Dupre Ferrer, and her brother Jean Dupre.



Anne will be buried at Coral Ridge Cemetery in Cape Coral next to her husband in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a small donation to Cape Coral's Cultural Park Theater or to attend one of its many performances.









