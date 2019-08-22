|
Anthony Carl Nicolosi
Fort Myers - Anthony Carl Nicolosi, 88, of Fort Myers, FL was peacefully called home to be with our Lord on August 17, 2019. Beloved son of Charles and Nancy Nicolosi, he was the youngest of five born and raised in New York City.
Anthony proudly served our country in the United States Air Force as a medic during the Korean War. He then dedicated his life to unconditionally loving and working hard to provide for the love of his life, Anne, and six children; Anthony was a true family man. In 1980, the family relocated to Fort Myers. He and Anne enjoyed traveling together in retirement. Anthony was a man of few words who spoke volumes through his actions by channeling love, faith, wisdom, inner strength, patience, laughter and loyalty to all who were fortunate enough to know him.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Anne; six children, Nina Stella, Carl (Debbi) Nicolosi, Jane (Pam) Nicolosi, Lisa (Brian) Carroll, Jodi (Cecil) Pendergrass and John (Kelly) Nicolosi; ten loving grandchildren, Laura, Christina, Brandan, Cynthia, Andrea, Anthony, Carly, Julia, Kaitlyn and Jack. Our loving husband, father, papa, you will be so dearly missed, until we meet again.
A visitation will be held from 9:30 - 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Saint John XXIII Catholic Church 13060 Palomino Lane, Fort Myers with a Funeral Mass to follow at 10:00 AM. The inurnment will immediately follow the services at Ft. Myers Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 1589 colonial Blvd., Ft. Myers, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Anthony's honor be made to the .
Published in The News-Press on Aug. 22, 2019