Services
Coral Ridge Funeral Home & Cemetery
1630 SW Pine Island Road
Cape Coral, FL 339912150
(239) 283-0540
For more information about
Anthony DiLeonardo
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Coral Ridge Funeral Home & Cemetery
1630 SW Pine Island Road
Cape Coral, FL 339912150
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony DiLeonardo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony DiLeonardo


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anthony DiLeonardo Obituary
Anthony DiLeonardo

Cape Coral - Anthony DiLeonardo, 83, also known as, "Sharkey," left us on May 17, 2019 in Cape Coral, FL. Tony was born in Philadelphia, PA and moved to Cape Coral in 1991 seeking sunshine and retirement. Tony enjoyed golf, billiards, card games, and spending time with family. Beloved father of Anthony, John, and Steven. Survived by loving wife, Lena and five grandchildren. He lived life to the fullest, with a smile on his face.

Services at Coral Ridge Funeral Home, 1630 SW Pine Island Road, Cape Coral, FL 33991 on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Published in The News-Press on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now