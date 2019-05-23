|
Anthony DiLeonardo
Cape Coral - Anthony DiLeonardo, 83, also known as, "Sharkey," left us on May 17, 2019 in Cape Coral, FL. Tony was born in Philadelphia, PA and moved to Cape Coral in 1991 seeking sunshine and retirement. Tony enjoyed golf, billiards, card games, and spending time with family. Beloved father of Anthony, John, and Steven. Survived by loving wife, Lena and five grandchildren. He lived life to the fullest, with a smile on his face.
Services at Coral Ridge Funeral Home, 1630 SW Pine Island Road, Cape Coral, FL 33991 on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Published in The News-Press on May 23, 2019