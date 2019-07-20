|
Anthony Mankus
North Fort Myers - Anthony (Tony) Mankus, 77 of North Ft. Myers, formerly of Glastonbury, CT, passed suddenly on Tuesday July 16, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Marie "Hart" Mankus, loving brother of Robert (Sophia) Mankus of Naples, Frank Mankus of Bristol, CT, James (Robin) Waterman, of CT, Debbie Elizabeth (Robert) Vick from Jacksonville FL. He is predeceased by his parents Albert and Rose Mankus.
Tony was a custom auto body specialist and loved to build custom cars. He also enjoyed many fishing trips with his brother Bob fishing in the Gulf.
Visitation will be held on Monday July 22nd, at 10:00 am followed by A Funeral Liturgy at 11:00 am at St. Peter's Orthodox Church, 24850 old 41 road Bonita Springs, FL, 34135.
In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Tony's memory may be made to St. Peter's Orthodox Church. Interment will be at Colonial Gardens 1589 Colonial Road Ft. Myers 33907.
Published in The News-Press on July 20, 2019