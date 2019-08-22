|
Arly Jean Paulson
Fort Myers - Arly Jean Paulson, 84, of Fort Myers passed away at Shellpoint on Aug. 18, 2019. Arly was born on June 6, 1935, the daughter of Rev. George and Freda (Weige) Unruh in Fargo, ND, grew up in Arthur, ND and graduated from Concordia College, Moorhead, MN. She was involved in Girl Scouts, League of Women Voters and Meals On Wheels. More than anything Arly enjoyed her children, grandchildren and great granddaughter. She truly enjoyed the theater, being close to the ocean and being surrounded by friends. Arly is survived by her husband of 62 years, C. Richard Paulson, children Charlie (Joy), Susan (Mark), Ann (Jim), and George (Candace) and Grandchildren Nick (Karla), Max (Christina), Carlos (Alex), Kaden (Hannah), Hunter (Evan) and great granddaughter Avery Renee.
Published in The News-Press on Aug. 22, 2019