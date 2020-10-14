Arthur Charles Olson



Fort Myers - Arthur Charles Olson, 91, of Fort Myers, Florida passed away on October 8th. He is survived by his wife Nancy Wilson Olson and 4 children Cheryl Schaerer, Pamela (Michael) Berens, Donna (Eddy) McNair, and Kirk (Leslie) Olson. Also, 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Pearl Olson and his in-laws James Whitney and Lillian Wilson.



Arthur proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was a Master Electrician and in his spare time enjoyed woodworking and created several lasting pieces for his family. We love you Grandpa Turkey.



No service is planned at this time.









