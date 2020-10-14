1/
Arthur Charles Olson
Arthur Charles Olson

Fort Myers - Arthur Charles Olson, 91, of Fort Myers, Florida passed away on October 8th. He is survived by his wife Nancy Wilson Olson and 4 children Cheryl Schaerer, Pamela (Michael) Berens, Donna (Eddy) McNair, and Kirk (Leslie) Olson. Also, 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Pearl Olson and his in-laws James Whitney and Lillian Wilson.

Arthur proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was a Master Electrician and in his spare time enjoyed woodworking and created several lasting pieces for his family. We love you Grandpa Turkey.

No service is planned at this time.




Published in The News-Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
