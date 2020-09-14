1/1
Ashley Nicole Stewart
1992 - 2020
Ashley Nicole Stewart

Ashley Nicole Stewart (10/16/1992-9/2/2020) was born in Naples, FL. to Lisa T. Stewart and Roy O. Stewart. She passed suddenly and unexpectedly 9/2/2020. She graduated from Johnson County HS, Mt. City, TN., in 2011. Sweet Loving Mom to Aurora and Daughter to her Mom Lisa.

She is survived by her Daughter Aurora Ann Stewart 3, her Brother Shane T. Towles, sister Holley J. Stewart, Blake and niece Aleah, her Grandmother Jeanette Igoe of Estero Fl, Grandfather James Towles Mt. City, Tn., and many cousins. aunts and uncles.

She is preceded in death by her Father Roy O. Stewart.

Due to COVID there will be no funeral, we will celebrate her Life with Family.

In lieu of flowers, we have set up a GoFundMe College account for her daughter Aurora. https://gf.me/u/yygtvy

Contact: Jeanette Igoe, Jigoe5@aol.com or 239-572-3269




Published in The News-Press from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
