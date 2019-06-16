|
Barbara A. "Barb" McKeown
Fort Myers - Barbara A. McKeown, 87, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019. The daughter of Fred and Myrtle Aschenbach, Barbara was born in Cincinnati, Ohio and grew up in Fort Thomas, Kentucky. She married the late Thomas W. "Top" McKeown of Estero in 1954 and moved to Fort Myers in 1969. Barbara was a talented ceramic artist, enjoyed cooking and gardening, and loved animals. Most of all Barbara loved her family, who will love and miss her always.
Predeceased by husband Thomas W. ("Top") McKeown, son Thomas Jeffrey McKeown and great grandson Stephan Bryan McKeown, Barbara is survived by daughter Tamara Dawn McKeown and former son-in-law Rafael Murciano of Miami, Florida; son Robert Scott McKeown and wife Angela of Fort Myers; two grandsons, Todd Bryan McKeown and wife Casey of Boise, Idaho, and Corey Stephan McKeown of Lemoore, California; two granddaughters, Dawn McKeown-Duke and husband John Duke of South Pasadena, California, and Samantha Caitlin McKeown of Orlando, Florida; and eleven great-grandchildren, Bryan, Emily, Sarah, Katie, Kylie, Lilee, Caleb, Isaac, Amelia, Matthew and Siena, as well as beloved extended family in Southwest Florida and around the country.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Harvey-Engelhardt Funeral Home, 1600 Colonial Boulevard, Fort Myers, Florida, followed by a gathering at Koreshan State Park, 3800 Corkscrew Road, Estero, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the or S.P.A.Y.-L.E.E., Inc., www.spay-lee.com.
Published in The News-Press on June 16, 2019