Fort Myers - Barbara Adair Briggs, age 93, went home to be with her Lord on March 27, 2019. She was born in 1925 at Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers, FL. She spent her childhood growing up in Punta Rassa, enjoying the waters and staring at the nighttime stars. Barbara is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Alcus "Jim" Briggs, her parents, Jeannie Clyde Riddle Crumpler and Captain Leon Crumpler; brother, Leon Crumpler and sister, Gloria Chappelle.



Barbara is survived by her sister, Ruby (Franklin) Lott; her two children, James Michael (Sherry) Briggs and Sheila Tabor (Roger); her grandchildren, Deanna Briggs, Kelley (Chris) Hill and Shauna (Jovanni) Conway; great grandchildren, Alexandra, Kara, Cody, Colton, Grayson and Briggs; as well as extended family, friends and loving caregivers who will miss her deeply.



Barbara was a devout Christian who shared her love for God with her children, grandchildren and all who knew her. She loved the spoken and written word and was a true Florida girl who loved and appreciated all of natures beauty, especially the islands she was surrounded by.



A Graveside Service will be held 9:00 AM, Monday, April 1, 2019 at Ft. Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1589 Colonial Blvd., Ft. Myers, FL.



