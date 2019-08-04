|
|
Barbara Ann Daniels
Fort Myers - In loving memory of Mom. Barbara Ann Daniels, April 20, 1935 - July 7, 2019. Preceded in passing by her husband, Charles "CB" Daniels, her stepdaughter, Sandra Spurlin (Jere), her parents, William and Emma MacDonald. Survived by her children, Christi Betts (Clif), Melody Meinhardt (Jerry), Charles "Charlie" Daniels (Tammy), and her son-in-law, Jere Spurlin. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Now you can dance, sing and draw all your heart desires. We love you and miss you.
Published in The News-Press on Aug. 4, 2019