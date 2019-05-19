|
|
Barbara Ann Gnagey
Ft. Myers - Barbara Ann Gnagey, 90, of Ft. Myers died Saturday May 18, 2019 in Ft. Myers. She was born in 1928 in Sistersville, WV. She married John Gnagey in 1948 who preceded her in death 1995. John and Barbara moved to Ft. Myers in 1964 from Somerset, PA. She is survived by her five children; John (Paula) Gnagey, Sandy (Fred) Burson, Terry Gnagey, Nancy (Glen) Metrick, Craig (Michelle) Gnagey all of Ft. Myers,10 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends for viewing this Tuesday evening at Harvey-Engelhardt Funeral Home from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Barbara will be buried in Somerset, PA at a later date. Please visit www.harvey-engelhardt.com to share a condolence.
Published in The News-Press on May 19, 2019