Barbara Closson



Ft. Myers - Barbara Closson (Mitsea), 84, of Ft. Myers, FL, formerly of Bellingham, MA passed away on April 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at home.



She was the wife of sixty years to Alfred N. Closson, Jr (1930-2016) of Mendon, MA.



Barbara worked at the Farmingham Hat Co., Inc. Farmingham, MA, and she was an excellent and very proficient seamstress.



She was an excellent and loving-caring mother. She loved her family and spending time with them. She was overjoyed to become a great-grandmother on April 4, 2018.



Mrs. Closson leaves three children, Alfred N. Closson, III and his wife, Carolyn, William L. Closson and his wife, Jamie and Doreen Stinchfield and her husband, Alan; six grandchildren; her loving sister and caretaker, Nickoletta Mitsea; as well as one great grandson.



A special thank you to Hospice and to the aides from the visiting Angels.



A Funeral Service will be celebrated 2:00 PM, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Ft. Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 colonial Blvd., Ft. Myers, FL 33907. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 1:00 PM until the service time at the funeral home on Wednesday.



Published in The News-Press on May 5, 2019