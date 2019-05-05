Services
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-0555
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
Ft. Myers - Barbara Closson (Mitsea), 84, of Ft. Myers, FL, formerly of Bellingham, MA passed away on April 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at home.

She was the wife of sixty years to Alfred N. Closson, Jr (1930-2016) of Mendon, MA.

Barbara worked at the Farmingham Hat Co., Inc. Farmingham, MA, and she was an excellent and very proficient seamstress.

She was an excellent and loving-caring mother. She loved her family and spending time with them. She was overjoyed to become a great-grandmother on April 4, 2018.

Mrs. Closson leaves three children, Alfred N. Closson, III and his wife, Carolyn, William L. Closson and his wife, Jamie and Doreen Stinchfield and her husband, Alan; six grandchildren; her loving sister and caretaker, Nickoletta Mitsea; as well as one great grandson.

A special thank you to Hospice and to the aides from the visiting Angels.

A Funeral Service will be celebrated 2:00 PM, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Ft. Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 colonial Blvd., Ft. Myers, FL 33907. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 1:00 PM until the service time at the funeral home on Wednesday.

Arrangements for final care have been entrusted to Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Boulevard, Fort Myers, Florida 33907, (239) 936-0555. To share a story or photo, leave a tribute or to offer a condolence at this difficult time please visit www.fortmyersmemorial.com and sign the guestbook.
Published in The News-Press on May 5, 2019
