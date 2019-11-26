Services
Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home
96 Main Street
Succasunna, NJ 07876
(973) 584-7264
Barbara Elizabeth (Gillick) Johnson

Roxbury Township - Mrs. Barbara Elizabeth (Gillick) Johnson, 86, died on November 23, 2019 at home. She was born and raised in Colon, Republic of Panama. She attended schools in Panama and in the US while living with her aunt in New Orleans. She was a member of the Boat-A-Bouts and served as editor of their newsletter for 2 years, the Purple Passions, a chapter of the Red Hat Society, and the Lunch Bunch. She also belonged to two card groups and was an avid reader. Prior to retiring, she was an executive secretary and H R Manager.

She was the daughter of the late Lawrence Harold Gillick & Elizabeth Pond Gillick of New Orleans, LA.

She is survived by her husband Don of 67 years, son William L (and Vicki) Johnson of Vernon Hill, VA, son David M (and Anne) Johnson of Montville, NJ, daughter Donna Johnson (and Lawrence) Ashley of Succasunna, NJ, grandsons; Michael & Patrick Johnson, sister Angela Gillick (and Richard) Rudiger, and sister Dr. Peg Gillick.

Friends may visit at the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com), on Monday (December 2nd), from 7 - 9 pm. The Funeral Liturgy will be held on Tuesday, 10 am, at St. Therese R C Church, Succasunna. Donations may be made in her name to .
Published in The News-Press from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
