Barbara F. Fleckney
Barbara F. Fleckney (nee Weldon, 80), our loving mother and wife passed away peacefully on December 30, 2019. Her warmth and bubbly personality will be missed by all she touched. Survived by husband George, her three children Kathleen, Kevin and Maureen, three grandchildren (Carly, Justin and Kiera) also her 4 siblings (Richard, Peter, twin Patricia, and Monica), cousin Helen and extended family in Cape Coral and New York. A viewing service will be held Friday, January 3rd, at Coral Ridge Funeral Home in Cape Coral from 3 - 5 pm.
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020