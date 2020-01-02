Services
Coral Ridge Funeral Home & Cemetery
950 Chiquita Blvd. S
Cape Coral, FL 339912150
(239) 283-0540
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Fleckney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara F. Fleckney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara F. Fleckney Obituary
Barbara F. Fleckney

Barbara F. Fleckney (nee Weldon, 80), our loving mother and wife passed away peacefully on December 30, 2019. Her warmth and bubbly personality will be missed by all she touched. Survived by husband George, her three children Kathleen, Kevin and Maureen, three grandchildren (Carly, Justin and Kiera) also her 4 siblings (Richard, Peter, twin Patricia, and Monica), cousin Helen and extended family in Cape Coral and New York. A viewing service will be held Friday, January 3rd, at Coral Ridge Funeral Home in Cape Coral from 3 - 5 pm.
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -