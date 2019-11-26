|
Barbara H. Burtch
Bonita Spring - Barbara H. Burtch, 87, passed away peacefully at Joanne's House at Hope Hospice on November 18, 2019 in Bonita Springs. She was the devoted wife of 63 years to T. Ken Burtch, who recently preceded her in death. She leaves behind her four daughters Karen, Wendy, Donna, and Joanne, four grandchildren, and one great grandchild. She is also loved and remembered by her sisters, Doreen, Elda, and Norma(d), her sisters-in-law, Shirley and Paula and their families.
Barbara was a loving wife and mother and a highly creative, brave, determined, and adventurous woman. She loved travel, cooking, crafting, decorating, and spending time with her family and friends. She is deeply missed.
A private memorial service will be held later in Ontario. Please send any donations in lieu of flowers to Cafe of Life https://cafeoflife.org/donate or a food bank or soup kitchen of your choice.
Published in The News-Press from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019