|
|
Barbara "Bobbie" Horton
Ft. Myers - Barbara Horton died unexpectedly February 25, 2019 at her home. She is survived by her loving husband Louis Horton, and will be missed by sons William (Amanda) Mann, Greggory Mann, daughter Stacie (Robert) Wilson, and eleven grandchildren. Bobbie was born in Washington, DC and later worked for the DOJ as an administrative assistant for the Asst. Attorney General. She has been a resident of Ft. Myers since 1980 where she worked for Lee County for many years. She loved to read, dance, and spend time with friends and family.
A Celebration of her life will be held on March 2, 2019 at National Cremation and Burial, 3453 Hancock Bridge Parkway, N. Fort Myers, FL 33903 with a viewing from 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM and service to begin at 12:00 noon. Family and friends may leave condolences on www.nationalcremation.com/locations/north-fort-myers
Published in The News-Press on Mar. 1, 2019