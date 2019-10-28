|
|
Barbara Jean Scott
Barbara Jean Scott, 73, went to be her Heavenly Father on October 18, 2019. Barbara was loved by so many members of her family and friends. She loved the Lord and served as President of the Board at the Unity Church of Blairsville.
Barbara was born in Chicago to Simon and Josephine Stannish. Barbara was a registered nurse for many years and loved caring for people. But one of her true loves was reading! She always wanted a good book recommendation. She spent many years working at libraries including the Lee County Library system in Florida.
Barbara met the love of her life, Greg Codd, almost 25 years ago. He won her heart after just one date. Barbara is survived by Greg, her daughters Julie & Lisa, 3 grandchildren, her two brothers, Simon Stannish and Michael Stannish (Linda) and many cousins, nephews and nieces. Her Celebration of Life service is at Unity of Blairsville on November 15th at 11am. 298 School Circle Blairsville, GA 30512.
Published in The News-Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019