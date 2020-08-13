Barbara Jean Sylver
Cape Coral - Barbara Jean Sylver (nee Laramee), 87, passed away on Thursday, August 6th, 2020 after a month-long battle with Coronavirus. Married to Donald Sylver in 1958, they raised their four children in Saddle Brook, New Jersey.
After retiring in 1988 and moving to Cape Coral, Florida, Barbara was a beloved member of the staff at St. Andrews Catholic School, where she worked as a teacher's assistant for 18 years, Barbara loved working with children and volunteered at preschool programs after her retirement from St. Andrews.
Barbara shared Don's love for travel and they enjoyed many cruises, tours and opportunities to visit their children and grandchildren.
In addition to her devoted husband Don, Barbara is survived by her children Michael (Adrienne) Sylver, Judy (Dan) Knight, Mary (Arthur) Wolf and Donna (Bob) Schwab; ten grandchildren; and one great- grandchild as well as four sisters and one brother.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 2628 Del Prado Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL 33904.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's name to the Alzheimer's Association
, Ulman Cancer Fund or the Arthritis Foundation
.