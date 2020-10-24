Barbara Joan Damiano



Barbara Damiano died peacefully in her home in Fort Myers, Florida, on Wednesday, October 21 at 3:10 PM, surrounded by loved ones. She succumbed to a rare form of intestinal cancer. She was 80 years old. Those who knew her will remember her for her exceptional sense of style and her lust for life.



Barbara was born in Queens, New York, to Alice Walton and Eugene W. Walton, president of Walton Hauling and Warehouse Corp., New York City's oldest continually operating theatrical hauling company. In 1963, she married Gerard Damiano, then a hairdresser who, with her unwavering support, became a critically acclaimed film director whose work would be recognized around the world.



Barbara expressed herself through shopping. She had a great passion for travel and would always be the first one out on the dance floor. Although she never fully lost her Queens accent (or attitude), she was proud to call herself a "native Floridian," residing in Fort Myers for more than forty years.



She is survived by her siblings Linda Hackenjos, Dale Walton, and Eugene Walton. Ever a devoted mother, she leaves behind her son Gerard Damiano Jr., daughter Christar, and her pride and joy, grandson Lorenzo Rocco Damiano.



A celebration of life will be held for her in Fort Myers in the coming weeks. If you wish to participate please contact her family for details.



Photo by Chip Hoffman









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store