Barbara Lee Cain Schultz
Fort Myers - Barbara Lee Cain Schultz of Fort Myers, Florida, September 30, 2019, at the age of 73. She was preceded in death by her sister Patricia Hirsh (Schultz); sister Sue Speer; brother John Schultz; her parents, John Edward Schultz Sr. and Helen Arvella Kane; and her nephew, Scott Hirsh.
She was the beloved sister of Judy (Bill) Clibbens and Joan (Marty) Peskin, wonderful aunt of Alicia Speer, Tracy (Thomas) Hardinger, Kimberly (James) Bleichner, and William (Dawn) Clibbens, Jr., David (Patty Krause), Jeffrey (Cindy Swords), Scott (Cheryl Kopcho), Gary (Rae Ann Geary), and Glenn (Elizabeth Urban). She had many friends from Pittsburgh and Florida.
Barb was a realtor in Southwest Florida with a Million Dollar Performance Year and a secretary for congressman Coyne for 22 years. She loved tennis, golf, and her nieces and nephews.
Aunt Barb was the perfect aunt and Godmother. She loved her nieces and nephews deeply and was devoted to them. Aunt Barb shared her car, home, and time with all of them. There are so many fond memories swimming, playing tennis and golf, getting ice cream and soft pretzels, shopping, and being loved.
Celebration of life will be held at Gianna Via's in Caste Village, Pittsburgh on October 20, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00. A second service to be held at the Verandah Blossoms Pavilion in Fort Meyers on November 8, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00.
Published in The News-Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019