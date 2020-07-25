1/1
Barbara "Bobbie" (Wonsicki) Masny
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara "Bobbie" Masny (Wonsicki)

Barbara "Bobbie "Masny (Wonsicki) 84, passed away after complications to surgery on June 22, 2020. She passed peacefully with family by her side. She was born to the late Anthony and Lillian Wonsicki of Brooklyn, NY on September 25, 1935. She married the late Anthony "Tony" Masny on October 1, 1955 and moved upstate from Brooklyn, NY to Horseheads, NY in 1965, where she spent most of her life before relocating to Fort Myers, FL and then later to Melbourne, FL.

She will be dearly missed by numerous relatives, friends, church members, neighbors and especially her family. She is survived by her children, Walter "Wally" Masny of Merritt Island, FL, her daughter Mary Masny-Denkenberger and granddaughter, Lauryn Denkenberger of Sammamish, WA and son-in-law John Denkenberger of Bellevue, WA. She is predeceased by her husband, Anthony "Tony " Masny, her son Joseph Masny and her daughter-in-law Cindy (Yusko) Masny (Wally's wife).

Bobbie was a devoted and loving wife and mother of three, caring nurse for many years at St Joseph's Hospital in Elmira, NY and an active volunteer in countless organizations in each of the communities she lived in. She had a true devotion to her Catholic faith and was an active member of each Catholic Church community she belong (St Mary Our Mother in Horseheads, NY and Church of the Resurrection in Fort Myers, FL), even organizing a special prayer group in recent months when she and her friends could not attend weekly mass. She absolutely loved cooking, entertaining and event planning for family, friends and for the numerous church and civic groups she was involved in. She loved traveling/camping extensively with her family, especially cruising the Caribbean with her husband Tony and she absolutely loved dancing for years alongside him, where they shared their polish heritage and true love for dancing the Polka.

Bobbie had a true enthusiasm for life and was always quick to offer a helping hand and will be remembered for always having a warm and welcoming laugh and smile for all.

We are so thankful for all the years of happy memories and feel so blessed to have had you in our lives. We will miss you dearly.

In lieu of flowers, donations celebrating Bobbie's life may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society, St Mary Our Mother Church, Horseheads, NY and Church of the Resurrection, Fort Myers, FL.

A private Catholic mass and service will be held for family and friends in Horseheads, NY at a later date.

To view a more detailed obituary and memorial page, to share a story, or leave a message or photos for the family, please visit www.barberfuneralhome.com. or www.wyliebaxleymerrittisland.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Press from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wylie-Baxley Merritt Island Funeral Home
1360 N Courtenay Pkwy
Merritt Island, FL 32953
3214526565
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wylie-Baxley Merritt Island Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 21, 2020
Dear Mary & Wally,
I am sorry to hear of your mother passing away. The last time I saw her, she was chatting with my mom and I, next to the pool at Hickory Gove. I have good memories of your family living in the Knoll, especially on Christmas Eve, when we put out the paper bag luminaries. Sending my deepest sympathy.


Elisee LaBrecque
Cambridge, MA
Elisee LaBrecque
Neighbor
July 18, 2020
Dear Mary and family,
Your mom was such a beautiful and kind hearted woman. She always had such a beautiful smile and was always very well spoken. I have fond memories of your mom (as well as your dad)....one being her amazing baked goods.. she always had the best cherry cheesecakes.
May God bless you all!
Love, Erica Lazzaris-Vega
Erica Lazzaris
Neighbor
July 17, 2020
so sorry to learn of your moms passing. She was always upbeat and a joy to be around: we spent many nights working ND Bingo and she could always be counted on. Betty remembers her as a wonderful nurse and also as Past President of the Ladies of Charity. She has a special place in heaven! Betty and Walt Herbst
July 13, 2020
We lived on Ivy Lane, across the road from Tony and Bobbie. When Tony passed that morning Lisa was there for Bobbie. When I lost Lisa, Bobbie was there for me. I am sorry to see that you are gone...
Dave York
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved