Barbara Myrtle Swanson
Fort Myers - Barbara Myrtle Swanson of Fort Myers, Florida passed away on September 4, 2019. A Celebration of Life honoring Barb Swanson will be held on Sunday, September 22 at the Lexington Country Club at 1:00pm. A memorial service will be held in the Twin Cities, MN later this fall. Memorials can be sent to CROW in Florida or Gammelgarden in Scandia, Minnesota. Online condolences may be left by visiting www.baldwincremation.com/obituaries/barbara-swanson.
Published in The News-Press on Sept. 15, 2019