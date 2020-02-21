|
Barbara Neuman
Fort Myers - Barbara Neuman (McPhetridge), 77, passed into eternal slumber Friday, February 21,2020. Born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1942, she, her beloved husband Alan and two daughters moved to Fort Myers in 1974 and built a life surrounded by dear friends and family who filled each day with love and tremendous laughter.
She is survived by her two daughters Lori Metz (Randall), Lisa Grande (Anthony), cherished grandson Joshua, and many dear family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, February 26th, 5pm - 8pm at the Lake House at Babcock Ranch.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Hope Hospice of Fort Myers.
Published in The News-Press from Feb. 21 to Feb. 26, 2020