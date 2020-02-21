Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Neuman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Neuman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Neuman Obituary
Barbara Neuman

Fort Myers - Barbara Neuman (McPhetridge), 77, passed into eternal slumber Friday, February 21,2020. Born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1942, she, her beloved husband Alan and two daughters moved to Fort Myers in 1974 and built a life surrounded by dear friends and family who filled each day with love and tremendous laughter.

She is survived by her two daughters Lori Metz (Randall), Lisa Grande (Anthony), cherished grandson Joshua, and many dear family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, February 26th, 5pm - 8pm at the Lake House at Babcock Ranch.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Hope Hospice of Fort Myers.
Published in The News-Press from Feb. 21 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -