Barbara Roussy Kaldahl

Barbara Roussy Kaldahl Obituary
Barbara Roussy Kaldahl

Ft. Myers Beach - Barbara Roussy Kaldahl passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Napoleon Mathias Roussy and Marjorie Roussy Strother.

She is survived by her loving husband, Theodore E. Kaldahl of Ft. Myers Beach, FL; two children, Christopher E. Kaldahl (Karen) of Arlington, VA and Marjorie "Gigi" Alander of Hershey, PA; four beloved grandchildren, Evan, Joey, Natalie and Julia; two sisters, Elizabeth Stewart (Neil) and Jane Roussy (James Morris); as well as her two brothers, Rodney Roussy (Linda) and Dana Roussy (Sandra). Barbara will forever be missed by her extended family and many friends.

Services will be held at a later date in Richmond, VA.

The family asks in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Hope Hospice at: www.hopehospice.org.

Arrangements for final care have been entrusted to Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, Ft. Myers, FL. To share a story or photo, leave a tribute or to offer a condolence at this difficult time please visit www.fortmyersmemorial.com and sign the guestbook.
Published in The News-Press on Mar. 24, 2019
