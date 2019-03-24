|
|
Barry Dale Pickett
Wirtz, VA - Barry Dale Pickett age 51 of Wirtz died on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
Barry was an U. S. Marine Veteran of Desert Storm and was awarded the Combat Action Ribbon. He retired with 19 years of dedicated and faithful service with the Fort Myers City Police Department where he was very much involved in the D.A.R.E. program and was also a resource officer for the public schools of Fort Myers.
He was a loving father, Pawpaw, son, brother, uncle and friend. He loved life to the fullest but most of all, he loved his family.
He is survived by his son, Zach Pickett; daughters, Krystal Seime and Celeia Lechleidner (Kelly); his grandchildren, Trevor, Lillian, Connor and Kinsley; mother, Patricia "Pat" Tharp Cockerham (Roland); brothers, Brent Pickett (Alisha), Ben Pickett (Christine), Billy Pickett and Bobby Pickett. He is also survived by his special family, Emmette Bird (Evonne), Michelle Kutz (Michael), Ana Richardson, Jeff and Anita Smith and their family; nieces and nephews, Ryan Bird, Caitlin Bird, Brandon Bird, Anthony Kutz, Alyssa Kutz, Samantha Pickett, Brennan Pickett, Jessica Martin, Walker Pickett, Hunter Pickett and Colby Pickett; other family members and numerous friends.
Services will be private per Barry's request.
Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home & Crematory, 62 VA Market Place Drive (Route 220 @ Wirtz Road) Rocky Mount, VA 24151 www.connerbowman.com
Published in The News-Press on Mar. 24, 2019