Beatrice Toomey



Beatrice Toomey 93 y.o. born 12/3/26 passed away peacefully on 7/25/20. She is survived by her loving family. There will be a private family ceremony celebrating her life in the coming days. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Hope Hospice in her name.



"Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal." Irish Proverb









