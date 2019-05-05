|
|
Bernard A. "Bernie" Connors
Elmwood IN. - Bernard A. "Bernie" Connors, age 85 and a lifelong resident of Elwood, IN, passed away on April 29, 2019 at Hope Healthcare in Cape Coral, Florida. Bernie spent winters in Florida for many years. Funeral Service: 11 am on Mon., May 6, 2019 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood, IN. Entombment will follow in Elwood City Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation: 2 to 6 pm on Sun., May 5, 2019 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home and will include an Elks Memorial Service at 5 pm. Memorial contributions: through the funeral home.
Full Obituary:
copherfeslermay.com.
Published in The News-Press on May 5, 2019