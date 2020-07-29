Bernard Siegel
Bernard Siegel was born July 24, 1933 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Rose (Bookstaff) and Edward Siegel (both deceased). After several years of battling several health issues including Alzheimer's he passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020. He is pre-deceased by his sister Jeannette Siegel. Bernard fought bravely and proudly for our country in the Korean War from 1952-1954. Upon his safe return he went to work for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company where he enjoyed a fulfilling career until he retired over 50 years later. In 1976 he and his family moved to Cape Coral Florida where he spent many happy years until moving into Fort Myers and settling in at the Legends Country Club where he enjoyed golfing and playing bocce. In 2018 he and his wife Harlene moved to Ft. Lauderdale to be closer to family.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years Harlene (Zucker) Siegel, his daughters, Sari Levy (Roni), Michele McMahon (Kevin), his son Benjamin Siegel (Jan), his brother Donald Siegel of Mequon Wisconsin, and six grandchildren, Shelley Levy, Ryan McMahon, Dana Levy, Austin McMahon, Rachael Siegel, Nicholas Siegel, and many nieces, nephews and close family relatives. Private services were held at the Star of David Funeral Home and Cemetery in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Alzheimers.org
in memory of Bernard Siegel or www.thepapcorps.org
