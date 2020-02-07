|
|
Bert Kurland
North Fort Myers - Colonel Bert Kurland, age 93, passed away Tuesday February 4, 2020 at his home in North Fort Myers, Florida. He was the loving husband of Wanda Elizabeth Kurland who passed away January 5, 2010.
He is survived by his 5 children, 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 1 adopted daughter from Vietnam.
His military career began in 1944 during WWll as a member of the 11th Airborne Division as part of the invasion force on the Island of Luzon in the Philippines, where he earned a Purple Heart. He served multiple tours of duty in the Vietnam War from July 1965 - April 1974. During his deployments in Vietnam he was awarded a Silver Star, 4 Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart. After retiring from the State Department in 1983 he relocated to Beaufort, North Carolina before moving to North Fort Myers.
The Colonel stayed very active and involved with his family and various military organizations until the day of his passing. He was an active member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, the Combat Infantry Men's Association and Jewish War Veterans in North Fort Myers.
He will be interned at Arlington National Cemetery, date yet to be determined. A local service will be held at the Temple Beth Shalom at 702 SE 24th Ave. Cape Coral, Fl. 33990 on Sunday Feb. 9th, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc. located at 2325 East Mall Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33901. 239-274-0088 www.gendronfuneralhome.com
Published in The News-Press from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020