BETH A. GEHRINGER
Ft Myers - Beth Ann Gehringer, age 68 of Ft Myers, FL passed away on June 17, 2019. She obtained her associates degree from Henry Ford College in Dearborn, MI. Beth moved to Ft. Myers from Dearborn in 1972. Beth was a member of St Michael Lutheran Church for 47 years. She retired in 2007 after 35 years with the Lee County School Board.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Clifford Raffel and Luella Raffel. Beth is survived by her husband of 47 years, Greg Gehringer; children, Jennifer (Jack) Pohlman and Justin (Felicia) Gehringer; grandchildren, Christina Pohlman, Matthew Pohlman, Mara Maggard, Tristan Gehringer, Charles Gehringer; siblings, Linda Ranalli, Sandra Stillwell, Arleen Austin, Kim Filipp, Jeff Raffel as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 2pm at St. Michael Lutheran Church, 3595 Broadway, Ft Myers, FL 33901. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Beth's honor to Hope Hospice or St Michael Lutheran Church. Arrangements by Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park. For information please call, 239-334-4880.
Published in The News-Press on July 7, 2019